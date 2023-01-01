Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha assumes command of IAF's Western Air Command

An experienced fighter pilot, Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, Fighter Striker Leader, Instrument Rating Instructor & Examiner, Air Marshal Sinha has more than 4500 hours of flying experience.

In his service career spanning over 37 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments. These include Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Instructor (Flying) at a flying station, Training Coordination Officer at Royal Air Force Valley, United Kingdom where he flew the Hawk aircraft, Principal Director Personnel Officers at Air Headquarters, Air Officer commanding of a prestigious Air Force Station, Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) at Air Headquarters. He is the Commodore Commandant of a premier fighter Sqn and was Director General Air Operations at Air Headquarters prior to taking over the present appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of 'Vishist Seva Medal' and 'Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha succeeds Air Marshal S Prabhakaran who superannuated on 31 December 2022 after putting in more than 39 years of distinguished service in the IAF.