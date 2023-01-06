Air India urination incident: Accused father blames victim for blackmailing son, says money was paid

"It is a false case. I don't think he'd do it. She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must have demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something," said Shyam Mishra, father of accused S Mishra.

"My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hours. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew & then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," he said.

I don't think he would do it. The victim is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter," he further said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

"Well Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," said US financial services company Wells Fargo in a statement.

A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found in primary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.