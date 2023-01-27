Air India 'peeing' case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30

New Delhi, Jan 27: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, will continue to stay in judicial custody as his bail hearing had been adjourned till January 30.

The court adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present. Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.