Air India 'peeing' case: Accused Shankar Mishra, who peed on woman on Air India flight, gets bail

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.

The court had earlier adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present. Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.

Mishra was arrested by a joint team of Bengaluru and Delhi police after he had gone incommunicado following the sordid incident on an Air India flight on November 26, 2022.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the woman.