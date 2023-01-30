Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court reserves order on accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea

New Delhi, Jan 30: Delhi court on Monday reserved for January 31 its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight New York to New Delhi.

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident. ''It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it,'' the judge said.