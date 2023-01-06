Air India flyer who urinated on woman sacked by his company Wells Fargo

"Well Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," said US financial services company Wells Fargo in a statement.

The accused, Shankar Mishra is missing, and a lookout notice or airport alert has been put out as the police hunt for him.

As per news agency ANI sources, the last location of the accused passenger was traced to Bengaluru and he is being searched using technical surveillance.

There were WhatsApp messages between the accused and the 70-year-old woman that furnish the fact that they had an agreement and Mishra had paid via PayTM to get her clothes and bag cleaned.

In the shocking incident, Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated condition allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. The other incident was reported on Paris-Delhi December 6 flight.

Air India has banned the accused for 30 days and told its staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.

The regulator had sought a report from Air India on the incident which it did not report to the regulator. The airline said did not take any penal action against the accused as the case was settled between the passengers.