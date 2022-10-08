Air Force Day 2022: Govt approves creation of Weapon Systems branch for IAF

The branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft. The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force.

It is for the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, he said on the occasion of the IAF's 90th anniversary celebrations.

The Defence ministry described the creation of the Weapon Systems(WS) branch as a "historic" step for the IAF, and said it will contribute immensely by enhancing the force's war fighting capability. The creation of the WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems, a ministry statement said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also announced that the IAF is planning induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Delivering his address at the air force station in Chandigarh, Chaudhari said creation of the new branch would result in savings of more than Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training.

The air chief also said the key to success in multi-domain operations is to have "flexible, robust and redundant command and control structures" which will allow a joint force to dominate across domains. No single service can win a war on its own, he said, adding, work is in progress to "enhance jointness" among the three services.

The IAF also unveiled a new pattern of combat uniform for IAF personnel. A senior IAF officer, who wore the new pattern, said it is a disruptive and a terrain pattern.

"If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is a very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light," he said.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR. The IAF chief noted that advent of drones, swarm drones, hypersonic weapons, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance(ISR)systems has added a new dimension to war fighting.

The theme for this year's anniversary celebrations--IAF: Transforming for the Future--is very apt and highlights the IAF's need to transform itself into a contemporary and future-ready force, he said.

Chaudhari said IAF's fighting potential has to be sustained over the years with induction of new generation fighters, AWACS (air-borne early warning control system), AEW&C, and flight refuelling aircraft.