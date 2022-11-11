AIMM leader Taufeeq Pradhan’s illegally constructed hotel bulldozed in UP

The authority is now taking action against the illegal dhabas and motel erected in the green belt. The BDA officials used a bulldozer to demolish the two storey hotel.

Taufeeq built a two-storey illegal Dhaha/restaurant in an area roughly 700 metres under the Bareilly Development Area on the bypass in the green belt bear Kacholi village without the consent of the authority. The hotel was demolished in the presence of the enforcement team in accordance with the provisions of the UP Town Planning and Development Authority, Gautam Singh OSD, BDA said.

In April this year the government had initiated action agent an illegal petrol bunk operated by the Bhojipura MLA Shahjil Islam. The BDA used a bulldozer to demolish the SP MLA's petrol pump at CBI Ganj neighbourhood of Bareilly.