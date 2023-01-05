Aim to make Indian Armed Forces one of strongest militaries in world: Rajnath Singh

Interacting with officers and jawans, Rajnath Singh commended the Andaman and Nicobar Command for strengthening national security and keeping the maritime domain safe and secure, while playing a significant role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

He lauded their bravery and enthusiasm for being alert & ready 24X7 for the security of the islands and the Exclusive Economic Zone. He added that since its inception in 2001, the Andaman and Nicobar Command has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities, which reflects its indomitable spirit and commitment.

Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the courage and dedication of the Armed Forces will create a golden future for the country. He assured the soldiers that the way they are always ready for the security of the country, the government too is always ready for their welfare.

He added that the Government is making all efforts to increase the efficiency and strength of the Armed Forces.

"Under the guidance of our Prime Minister, we have taken a firm step forward towards self-reliance. We have made giant strides towards realising 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. Our Armed Forces will soon be among the strongest militaries of the world. This is our vision as well as our mission," he said.

The defence minister also made special mention of the bravery and promptness with which the Armed Forces dealt with the recent situations in the northern sector.

Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh briefed the defence minister about the geo-strategic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the role they can play towards enhancing India's influence and support to military operations in the area.

The CINCAN briefed Rajnath Singh about the achievements, future plan and challenges of A&N Command. He highlighted the significant role played by A&N Command in carrying forward Government's Act East Policy and in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) by building 'Bridges of Friendship' with the country's maritime neighbours.

Rajnath Singh also visited the ANC Joint Operations Centre (JOC) which is the nerve centre for integrated planning for surveillance, conduct of operations and logistic support.