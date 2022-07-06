Ailing Lalu airlifted to Delhi, admitted to AIIMS

Visitors in the past couple of days included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his political arch-rival, and Chirag Paswan whose late father Ram Vilas Paswan had been an old associate.

On Sunday, he had a fall and fractured his shoulder after which the affected area was bandaged. However, the pain worsened and he was rushed to the hospital hours later. He had been in the ICU and on oxygen support.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the RJD's heir apparent, expressed his gratitude while speaking to reporters earlier in the day to leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress bigwigs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had telephoned him to enquire about his father's health.

Yadav said that his father's condition had shown "improvement", but the decision to take him to Delhi was taken in view of the fact that he had been under treatment of doctors at AIIMS who knew his medical history better.

He also said that the family would like to go ahead with its plan to take Prasad abroad, to Singapore for a kidney transplant, if the doctors permitted the same in view of the shoulder fracture.

Yadav also urged supporters, in a statement he gave before leaving for Delhi, to hope for the best and not let their enthusiasm sag. Meanwhile, prayer congregations are being held at various temples across the city by supporters of Prasad for the well-being of their leader who is often credited with having given a "voice" to the underdogs of the state, allegations of corruption and rampant misrule notwithstanding.

The RJD chief, who turned 74 last month, has been suffering from multiple ailments including renal and cardiac problems besides diabetes.