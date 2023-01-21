AIADMK: OPS faction to contest in Erode East by-poll, says willing to support BJP candidate

O Panneerselvam said that he is willing to support BJP candidate at Erode East Assembly constituency.

Chennai, Jan 21: AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, involved in an acrimonious leadership tussle with another former CM K Palaniswami, on Saturday announced to field his party candidate for the February 27 by-poll in Erode East Assembly constituency.

However, his faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest. Asked if his decision, especially with Palaniswami already making it clear that his dominant faction is keen on seeking electoral fortunes from Erode East segment, could cause confusion among the party members and electorate, as well, Panneerselvam replied "it is he (Palaniswami) who is creating confusion. Ask him."