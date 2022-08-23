AIADMK leadership issue: HC to hear EPS plea against single Judge order

This order had stripped EPS, as Palaniswami is known, from the post of interim general secretary of the party and came in handy to OPS, who got his earlier posts of Treasurer and Co-ordinator of the party restored.

When the matter came up before the bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan on Monday, Vijay Narayan, the senior counsel appearing for EPS, told the judges that the order of the single judge had created a deadlock in the AIADMK. He urged the judges to hear the case urgently. He also requested the judges to dispense with the requirement of the original order copy of Justice Jayachandran and accept the online copy.

The bench acceded to the request and directed the Registry to post it today.