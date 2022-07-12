AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence

"Due to the violence at AIADMK party office, RDO has sealed the party HQ. To avoid further law & order issues, either they or their advocates should be present before RDO office on July 25 to decide the control over party headquarter," ANI quoted Chennai Police as saying.

In its Executive Committee and General Council meeting, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by O Panneerselvam and (OPS) Palaniswami, respectively.

The party has also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in four months to elect General Secretary. It has amended several bylaws, which include fresh norms and prerequisites to fight for the top party position of the General Secretary. In total, 16 resolutions were adopted.

The resolutions were passed after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition by OPS, who sought to stay the holding of a General Council (GC) meeting. He had contended that only the Coordinator and the Joint Coordinator can convene the GC meeting and that since the newly-appointed Presidium Chairman had done so, the meeting was technically illegal and hence untenable.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.

However, OPS termed his expulsion as invalid and former close aide of J Jayalalithaa Sasikala has extended her support to him.