Ahead of Vijay's 'Varisu' audio launch, producer-turned-minister Udhayanidhi claims he is proud Christian

"I am proud to call myself a Christian, all the Sanghis today will be burning. Because Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu is saying 'Hallelujah', Udayanidhi is saying 'I'm a Christian'. Yes, I will say that I am a Muslim too," a report quoted the minister, whose Red Giant is all prepped up for the audio launch of Vijay's 'Varisu', as saying at the event.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is distributing Vijay's upcoming mega-budget movie 'Varisu' and the audio launch function is held on Saturday at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. He is expected to grace the event.

"I went to the Don Bosco school in Egmore. I received my degree from Loyola College. I fell in love with and married a Christian woman (Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi). On that note, I'm delighted to be a part of this Christmas event," Udhayanidhi added. "Everybody is asking what is this 'Dravida Model regime, Dravidian Model regime'. Our chief (MK Stalin) keeps referring to 'Dravida Model regime'. What is that 'Dravidian Model regime'? I'm telling you now. A HR&CE Minister is saying 'Hallelujah'. This is what is called 'Dravida Model regime'. He had organized a even bigger event for Ramzan. On the outside, he may be roaming around with a mala. But this is what is social justice regime. This is what Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, Anbazhagan has taught us. That is what our chief is implementing as 'Dravida Model regime'," he further added.

The video of the clip has now gone viral.

In 2020, Udhayanidhi Stalin had claimed that he and his wife does not believe in the existence of the god. His comments are seen as an attempt to appease Christians.

This is not the first time where the DMK had tried to appease Christians. Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu had claimed a few months ago that without Tamil Nadu would have become like a Bihar. "If Christian Fathers and Sisters were not there, Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar. Catholic Fathers and Sisters only helped me to grow to this position today. Tamil Nadu Government is your government. You created this government. Your prayers and fasting formed this government. Catholic Christians and Christian fathers are the main reason for social justice and Dravidian model government," he had said.

"You (Catholic Christians) do not need to depend on anyone. You list out your all problems and give it directly to Chief Minister. He will not deny anything and will sort out everything. Because Chief Minister knows you are the reason for this government. It is your government and your chief minister. I am with you in this. If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. Catholic Christians are the main reason for Tamil Nadu's development. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you," he had stated.