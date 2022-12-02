Ahead of 'post-narco interview', security beefed up outside Aftab's cell in Tihar Jail

The Tihar jail administration deployed an additional guard outside Aftab's barrack. Security has been tightened after there was an attack on the jail van ferrying Aaftab outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini.

The accused has been kept at Cell No. 15 of Jail No. 4 at Tihar Jail after being given a 13-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

Jail Authority added that an "extra watch is being kept around his cell" because Aftab was in danger within the jail.

Two under-trial accused in a theft case have also been kept inside the cell along with Aftab. They have been asked to keep watch on Aftab. Though, "Aftab isn't talking too much with them," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Aftab's narco test:

Accused Aftab Poonawala underwent a narco-analysis test at Ambedkar hospital in Rohini on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation. During the test, he reportedly confessed that he had killed Shraddha in a fit of rage.

Poonawala's narco test went smoothly, and during the test, he was asked a series of questions on the sequence of events that led to the killing, and how he later managed to dump the body parts, according to a PTI report.

When it began to end for Shraddha:

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.