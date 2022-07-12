Ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, govt calls all-party meet on Sunday

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 18, the day the presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12.

New Delhi, July 12: The government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The meeting will be held at 11 am and is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the presidential poll, the election for the vice-president's post will also be held during the session.

The term of the vice president, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

This time Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the president's election, while the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the vice president's election.

. .

The counting for both constitutional posts will also be held in Parliament during the session.

The monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes by the end of the second week of August.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the monsoon session of parliament be held from July 18 to August 12.

This could be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha speaker on several occasions has announced that the 2022 winter session will be held in the new building.