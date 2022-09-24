Ahead of meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Lalu attacks Home Minister Shah

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raaj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat," PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

"Jungle raaj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged. "Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain," he said, speaking in Hindi.

On asking his views about Shah's claim about the BJP coming to power in 2024 again and in Bihar next year, Lalu said, "We will see that."

The Union Home Minister on Friday accused Nitish Kumar of backstabbing the BJP and trying to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions while "sitting in the laps of Congress and RJD".