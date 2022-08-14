Ahead of Independence Day, terror module busted in Punjab

Tight security arrangements have been made in Punjab and Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh ahead of the Independence Day, with vehicles being checked at state borders and strict vigil being maintained to check anti-social elements, officials said.

"Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested," the Punjab Police tweeted.

"Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered," it said in another tweet. According to officials, a thick blanket of security has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the national flag on August 15.

CCTV cameras have been installed near vital and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful celebrations, they said. Police also conducted checking at bus stands and railway stations and have asked the owners of hotels, guest houses, and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in a state-level function in Ludhiana on Monday, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the flag in Panipat's Samalkha.