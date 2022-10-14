Ahead of his re-election, posters calling Xi Jinping a dictatorial traitor surface in China

A Beijing based journalist said on Twitter that the banners had slogans criticised China's zero COVID-19 policy, calls for lockdowns and also promoting the need for a revolutionary change. Another banner called Xi a dictatorial traitor.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roadway where the banners had been placed at the Haitian district.

The banners were later removed after videos and images of the same were circulated on the social media.

Another banner read, 'we do not want COVID-19 tests. We want to eat and we do not want lockdowns. Let us strike from schools and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping one of the slogans also read.

China's zero COVID-19 policy has led to severe restrictions such a lockdowns and other curbs. The Chinese citizens had hoped that the zero COVID-19 policy would come to an end after the 20th Congress. However they were in for a shock after the Chinese state media vowed in an editorial never to lie flat on virus controls.

Officials have also rushed to curb outbreaks across the country and new lockdowns have been imposed in major cities such as Shanghai.

Jinping's re-election will break the two five-year tenure limits set by his successors to avoid any danger of a state being dominated by a single leader.