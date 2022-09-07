Chennai, Sep 07: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Wayanad MP, who had arrived here on Tuesday night, began the day by offering floral tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory.