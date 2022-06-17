Agnipath scheme: What will Agniveers do after their 4-year tenure?

The introduction of the scheme has raised lot of angst regarding what the future would hold for the Agniveer soldiers after their 4-year tenure. The Central government has tweeted a detailed interactive chart to explain how it will support those who join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme, following their retirement from service after four years.

Agniveers and their future

According to the defence ministry, on completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Armed Forces as regular cadres for a minimum period of 15 years.

The remaining will get assistance for further employment avenues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the media that various states and ministries in the central government are working towards ensuring that Agniveers get preference in jobs after they complete their tenure and the full picture will emerge in a few days.

What will Agniveers do after four years?

Taking to Twitter, the Centre said on Thursday that many of the Agniveers will get selected to the permanent cadre in the armed forces.