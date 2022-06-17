Agnipath scheme: No cause for insecurity, decision taken after detailed consultations

The decision was not made overnight and consultations have taken place with Army officials for over an year before the announcement was made.

New Delhi, Jun 17: There have been protests after the government announced the Agnipath Scheme. While it is being made to look like a knee jerk reaction by the government, the fact that this decision was taken after extensive consultations.

"The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation," the Press Information Bureau said in a Facebook post.

The scheme will provide financial independence to the youths apart from helping them venture into entrepreneurship, officials said while referring to the financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh which will be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package.'

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme

An official tells OneIndia that none need to be insecure about this scheme. Those who want to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to that of Class 12. A financial package will be offered to those who want to become entrepreneurs while those who opt for jobs will get priority in the state police forces and CAPFs, officials also added.

The government officials also strongly rejected criticism that 'Agniveers' could be a danger to society after their exit from the armed forces.

. .

"This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives," said an official, according to news agency PTI.

"Even now thousands retire from armed forces with skills, but there have not been any instance of them joining anti-national forces," the officer said.

Those to be recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

The government on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process.

Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the three services. After completion of the four-year tenure, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of the recruits for regular service.

After the scheme was rolled out, the Army said it would ensure an enhanced youthful profile of the force and result in a "reduction in the average age from 32 to 26 years over a period of time.