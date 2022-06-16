Agnipath scheme: Akhilesh Yadav says it may prove fatal for the country's future, youth


Google Oneindia New

Lucknow, Jun 16: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the central government over the Agnipath scheme, calling the move "negligent" and potentially "fatal" for the country's future.

As announced, 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract. The scheme was announced by Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

.
.

"The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

"Agnipath se path per agni na ho ('Agnipath' must not set the path on fire)," he added in the same tweet.

PTI

Published On June 16, 2022

More AKHILESH YADAV  News arrow_forward

Read more about: akhilesh yadav central government armed forces
Read more...