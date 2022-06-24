Agnipath recruitment 2022: NCC cadets to get bonus points, says Lt Gen Singh

Gwalior, Jun 24: The cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will get bonus points in the Agnipath scheme, its Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh said here on Friday. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of NCC women officers, he also said this new scheme for recruitment of soldiers into three armed forces would be explained to the NCC cadets by its officers to ensure that youths join the services in large numbers.
Singh received the salute of women NCC officers at the NCC Officers' Training Academy. A total of 112 women from different parts of India turned NCC officers after three months of training at the academy here. Addressing the women officers, Singh said they have an important responsibility of turning young people into ideal citizens, and expressed confidence that they would do it spectacularly.