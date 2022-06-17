Agnipath protests: List of trains cancelled or short terminated

A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reports ANI
List of trains cancelled due to Agnipath scheme protests
South Central Railway cancelled Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services.
North Central Railways issues list of cancelled, terminated trains
The North Central Railways have issued a list of trains which will be controlled
1)12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express
2)12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express
3) 18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express
4)18182 Danapur - Tata Express
5) 22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express
6) 13512 Asansol - Tata Express
7) 13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express
8) 13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express
Trains cancelled
1)12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express
2) 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express
Moreover, 13401Bhagalpur - Danapur Intercity Express and 03487 Jamalpur - Kiul DEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at Dhanauri.