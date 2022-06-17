Agnipath: Protestors block railway tracks in Bengal, services hit

Kolkata, Jun 17: Train services on the Sealdah-Bangaon route in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district were disrupted for a brief period on Friday morning as a group of students held a demonstration on railway tracks protesting against the Centre's newly introduced 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence services, officials said.

Around 50-60 students blocked the tracks at Thakurnagar station from 7.50 am to 9.15 am, an Eastern Railway official said, adding that trains services now are normal. The protestors held a demonstration against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme at the station for more than an hour, said a senior officer of Giaghata Police Station.