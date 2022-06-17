Agnipath stir: 1 dead, 3 injured as Railway police open fire on protesters at Secunderabad Railway Station

The agitators, numbering about 300-350, pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, they said.

Some stalls in the railway station suffered damage, they said.

The agitators pulled out cargo from the parcel coach and dumped it on the tracks and set fire leading to disruption of some train services.

The identity of the agitators was yet to be established, they said.

Due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) has on Friday cancelled MMTS services.

Security intensified at railway stations

Following the incident, security at all railway stations in the city was beefed up. Personnel of Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police were deployed at important railway stations like Kachiguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Ghatkesar, Medchal, Lingampally and Falaknuma.

The local police are assisting the Railway Protection Force and the Government railway police. Armed police pickets are deployed at all the railway stations.

There were widespread protests in some parts of the country on Thursday demanding the centre to roll back 'Agnipath' scheme unveiled by the Ministry of Defence which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agnipath' snowballed and swept across several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday.

Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including training period.