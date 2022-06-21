"But, there is another group. They do not care for the country or the security of the nation. They are conflict entrepreneurs. They want a conflict in society. These are the people who will go for stone-throwing, demonstrations, burning trains. They are with a vested interest. Whenever they have an opportunity they think they can mislead the people," he added.

Doval claimed that those serious about joining the Armed forces cannot be misguided. "A true Agniveer will not be influenced or misguided. They will prepare rather than do protests. The people who are doing all this, I do not think they are willing to join the Armed Forces or have a psychic mental set." he pointed out.

"FIRs have been lodged, accused have been identified, after due probe we can say who were the forces behind it. An investigation must be done and thoroughly so," Doval said as coaching centres, which train youth for the defence services, have come came under probe agencies' scanner for instigating violence through WhatsApp groups.

"I think protest, raising voice is justified in a democracy. Violence and vandalism will not be tolerated. Reforms are required in various forms such as Police. Lessons should be learnt from the circumstances. Many FIRs have been lodged. People behind these will be identified," said Doval.

The 'Agnipath' scheme was on 14 June after which it was met with widespread protests across the states.