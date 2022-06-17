Agnipath a golden opportunity, start preparing Rajnath Singh tells youth

. .

Calling the scheme a golden opportunity, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing age water for the first batch to be recruited through the scheme. Due to lack of recruitment process in the army for the last two years, many youths could not get the opportunity to join the Army he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Concerns were raised over the uncertainty of the future of the Agniveers who will enrol through this scheme as it would provide employment in the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force only for four years.

The opposition parties said that those in the age group of 17.5 and 21 years may not be able to ensure the security of the country. The Congress which backed the protests said that this scheme was introduced at a time when several posts were lying vacant in the military.