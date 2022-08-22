Age is just a number for Geetha Maa

New Delhi, Aug 22: Geetha Maa has truly set an example that age is just a number. Her journey enlightens us about the social responsibility we carry but also emphasizes the fact that it's never too late to start fresh.

Her passion for food took her a long way as she fought her way up and stood in the spotlight as Masterchef's finalist. She teaches us the value of life by giving back to the community and has received many awards for her social work including the prestigious "Abdul Kalam Award".

As of today, she has adopted over 28 kids who are fighting cancer and adding essence to their lives by using her earnings to make their lives better.

Geetha Maa is truly a beautiful soul with so many talents, A mother, A wife, A teacher, A food vlogger, a social worker, and more!. She is a popular content creator who has broken all the cliches in the social space!

Today with Josh by her side, she has over 13 million fans who bestow love for her content but also look up to her! Josh stands strong by her not only for her talent but also for her social cause and hopes to give her all the support to grow and shine bright!

Let's learn from her inspiring story and truly appreciate her for all the efforts she is putting in to make a difference.