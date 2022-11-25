After school allows wearing of hijab, Hindu students wear Namabali in West Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 25: A scuffle broke out between two groups of students on Tuesday over wearing of religious attire in the school. The incident was reported at the Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya in Sankrail, Howrah City of West Bengal.

Some female Muslim students wore hijab to school on the previous day. They were allegedly allowed entry by the school authorities. This had irked the Hindu students who then protested against the preferential treatment that had been imparted, reports said.

On Tuesday, five students wore the Namabali or saffron scarves and assembled near the school gate. They demand that they be allowed inside the school.

The police had to be called in after the students clashed and school property was vandalised. No student was injured in the scuffle and no formal complaint had been registered.

After things calmed down, a meeting was convened between the local administration, guardians of the students and the managing committee of the Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya.

Dress code comes back:

The Hindustan Times while quoting a police officer said that the pre-board exams were going on when some students went to the school wearing hijab.

"Seeing them, another group of students demanded that they be allowed to wear Namabali. The school authorities diffused the tension by asking students to follow the dress code," the report also said while quoting the official.

The school authorities informed the police. The cops however did not enter the school as it was an internal matter. Later officers of the local police station went inside the school to bring the situation under control, the police officer said.

Due to this incident the Class XII pre-board history exam was cancelled. Another exam that was scheduled for Wednesday was also postponed.

When local Muslims resorted to violence:

In February this year, local Muslims resorted to violence against the authorities of the Bahubali High School after the girl students were told not to wear hijab or burqa inside the class. The incident was reported from Murshidabad.

The school headmaster had asked the girl students not to wear the religious gear inside the classroom. Dinbandhu Mitra had warned the students that their names would be taken off the registry if they failed to comply with the rules.

The girls then informed their parents following which the Muslim mob went on a rampage and even hurled bombs. The police had to resort to tear gas shelling and lathi charge to bring the situation under control.