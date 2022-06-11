After party MP demands death penalty for Nupur Sharma, AIMIM puts out measured tweets

On Friday, Jaleel said that Nupur Sharma should be sentenced to death for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The MP from Aurangabad told reporters that such things will not stop if Sharma is allowed to get away so easily. He also said that the law should be brought to ensure strict action against those who make objectionable statements against any caste, religion or sect.

"Islam is a religion of peace. Definitely, people are angry...We also demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she's allowed to let go easily, then such things won't stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect," Jaleel said.

Action is not being taken and that is why the protest. Is just expelling from the party enough? Is that action, Jaleel also said.

There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised. Two persons succumbed to injuries after they were taken to hospital.

In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.