After Pakistan rangers open fire, BSF gives befitting reply

New Delhi, Sep 06: The Pakistani rangers today fired upon a Border Security Force Patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector. The incident comes on a day when Bangladesh Prime Minister is on an official visit to India.

The BSF gave a befitting response to this unprovoked firing officials said. Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement. No loss of lives or injury reported to the BSF troops the statement also said.

On February 21 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all agreements and understandings related to cross border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Prior to 2021 there were 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2020, 3,749 in 2019 and 2,140 in 2018. While the data for the current year is not available, in 2021 the number of such incidents came down to 700.