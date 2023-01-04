After making controversial comments on 'RRR', Ratna Pathak uses tried-and-tested strategy to promote film

Now, it is the turn of Ratna Pathak. She was recently in the news after calling SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' a regressive movie, a film that not only reignited patriotism but also stuck gold at the box office. She had also turned blind eye over the objectification of Deepika Padukone in the vulgar song 'Besharam Rang' in 'Pathaan' while condemning the protests against the song by the Hindu groups.

Now, the actress, who is gearing up for the release of her Gujarati film 'Kutch Express', has claimed that she often asks her husband and actor Naseeruddin Shah not to voice his views on he issues that are happening in the country. "Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par hamare, pathar daalne (In today's time someone will come and throw stones at our house). Anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible... but not scared, if that is possible," a daily quoted her as saying in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

In the same interview, the actress said that people should raise a voice against injustice and wrongdoing of any kind. "Darr lagta hai," but added, " Agar duniya mein galat ho raha hain, usko koi point out nahi karega toh woh sudhrega kaise."

Looking at her recent comments, it is clear that Ratna is trying really hard to ensure her film is in the news by tried-and-tested strategy of making controversial comments. However, the actress has not realised that this trick is not working anymore. People these days have become smart and understand how the celebrities use such tactic to garner headlines for their movies.

Coming back to Naseeruddin, whether he listens or not, he has never lost the opportunity to target the BJP. Be it during the farmers' protest in 2021 or when 'The Kashmir Files' was getting humongous response from the viewers, the actor had always been in forefront in expressing his criticism against the ruling party.