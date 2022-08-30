New Delhi, Aug 30: Ranbir Kapoor's much-ambitious 'Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva' has now come under attack from a section of netizens who have called for the boycott of the multilingual flick.

Why Boycott Trends?

Netizens have dug up past portrayals in different films which had hurt their religious sentiments. As far as Ranbir Kapoor is concerned, his guest appearance in Aamir Khan's PK has not gone well with them. He had done a cameo role of an alien in the flick, which had come under attack from the right-wing groups for allegedly presenting the Hindu gods in a negative light.

Along with this a clip from the 'Saawariya' actor's film 'Rockstar' also surfaced on the internet in which he could be seen mocking a Hindu mantra, along with a decade-old clip from an interview where Ranbir stated that he loves to eat beef.

Meanwhile, Alia's controversial advertisement for a clothing brand came into highlight once again during the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, in which, as per netizens, the ritual of Kanyadaan was portrayed as an oppressive practice.

Apart from that, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Along with this, Amitabh's monologue "Aaj Khush to Bohot Hoge Tum" from yesteryear hit film 'Deewar', where he was seen talking to Lord Shiva's idol is currently getting trolled by the netizens for disrespecting Hindu Gods.

Similarly, the netizens had given a boycott call against Laal Singh Chaddha along with many other films in recent years for one or the other reason.

Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji - in his debut production - under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza as co-producers.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

The movie will hit the screens on September 9.