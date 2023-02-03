After Israel, France warns Iran for its nuke program

As Israel shared its concern with French leadership on the Iranian nuclear program, Macron warned that Tehran's atomic project would inevitably have severe consequences. France and other NATO members have already shown their concern over Iran supplying drone technology to Russia which are being used in Ukraine.

Now, Israel's intention to draw France's attention on another issue would further damage Iran's position vis-à-vis relations with European countries. At the same time, this would also dampen any efforts from Iran to get approval for its nuclear program that it calls are for peaceful purposes.

Drone attack on defence ministry facility in Iran

Earlier last week, the Iranian city of Isfahan saw drone attacks which according to Iranian sources have been carried out by none other than Israel's intelligence agency Mossad. Although there is no proof that these attacks were indeed carried out by the Israeli agency, American media, including the 'New York Times' and the 'Wall Street Journal', has hinted to this narrative.

Iran has taken strong objection over the recent drone attacks and to retaliate diplomatically, it wrote a letter to the United Nations chief. In its letter, Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. However, it has not given any proof to substantiate its claim. It has just speculated and assumed in the letter that after primary investigations, it has reasons to believe that Israel is responsible for the attack.

Although the drone attack on the facility did not cause any casualties or serious damage, it according to the Iranian establishment is a violation of its sovereignty. Moreover, Iran has also warned Israel that it reserves its legitimate and inherent right to defend its national security and firmly respond to any threat.

Iran has traditionally been terming Israel as a Zionist regime and even on this occasion, it said that wherever and whenever it deems necessary, it will act in response.