After IAS officer’s walk with dog, Delhi govt extends stadium time for athletes

The order comes after Delhi's Revenue Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar used the stadium to walk his dog. It was alleged that due to this the athletes were told to wind up early to facilitate the walk.

The administrator of the stadium Anil Chaudhary denied the allegations and said that the official timings were being adhered to. The official time for athletes to train is 7 pm. After that the coaches and athletes leave and no one was told to leave early, he said.

Khirwar however denied the allegations and told Indian Express that he accepted that sometimes he takes his pet for a walk at the facility. However he denied disrupting the practice of the athletes.