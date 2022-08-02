After her LV bag video becomes viral, Mahua Moitra responds on twitter

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday evening shared the clip in which she is seen picking her bag and keeping it on the floor while Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise.

He tweeted, "Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus. [sic]"

In a matter of hours, the clip went viral and #LouisVuitton became a trending topic on Twitter as people discussed the irony.

Reportedly, the cost of the bag is said to be Rs 2 lakh.