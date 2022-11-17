After chopping body into 30 pieces, Aftab burnt Shraddha's face to conceal her identity

''Accused Aftab confessed to the Police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. He also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose of a body after murder,'' Delhi Police sources told ANI.

New Delhi, Nov 17: Shraddha Walker murder case is reaching new lows of gore and shock with each new emerging detail every day. Now, the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has confessed that after chopping her body into many pieces, he even burnt her live-in partner's face to conceal her identity.

Narco analysis test for Aftab

Since the beginning of the investigation, Aftab has been evasive when it came to answering certain important questions relating to the case. With Delhi court now giving the nod for a narco test on Aftab, the police feel that the test would help them get more information from the accused. This test is only performed in the presence of a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have also recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas and have been sent for DNA analysis.

The background:

Shraddha Walker had met Aaftab Amin Poonawalla from a dating app, Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra. The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April.

They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15. The two had been bickering over suspicion that Aftab was cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. In the fight on May 18 he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge.

Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father, the police arrested Aftab last Saturday, six months after the crime took place. In custody while confessing to his crime, he told the police that after killing her, he chopped her up into 35 parts and disposed her body parts in different parts of the city.