Police said that a suicide note has been found.

A 21-year-old bachelor of design student from Kerala died by suicide at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Senior police superintendent Mukhtiar Rai said the matter was brought to their notice on Tuesday evening and an investigation was initiated. He added the situation was under control on the campus after some students held a protest. Rai said additional police forces will be deployed there on Wednesday.

As soon as the death of the male student broke, students gathered in large number inside the campus on Tuesday late to protest the suicide of the first-year students.

In a statement, the university said the LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. "The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," the statement on its official Twitter handle read.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is LPU's chancellor.

The incident comes four days after protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali as some students claimed that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

However, Mohali Police claimed that the girl student, who was arrested later, shared a video of only herself with her 23-year-old 'boyfriend' and no other objectionable video of any other student was found.