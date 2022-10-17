After cabin smoke, DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker bimonthly

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney every 15 days in the wake of an emergency landing in Hyderabad earlier this month. The aviation regulator also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

The incident happened when a SpiceJet plane coming from Goa made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport after smoke was observed in the cabin. The plane landed safely and passengers disembarked through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while disembarking from the aircraft.

There were 86 passengers onboard the Q400 aircraft VT-SQB and due to the emergency landing, as many as nine flights were diverted on Wednesday night after the incident at around 11 pm.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked at the L1 taxiway through the emergency exit.

SpiceJet has been facing operational and financial headwinds in recent times, and it is already under enhanced surveillance of the DGCA. The regulator had also directed the airline to operate only 50 per cent of its total flights till October 29.