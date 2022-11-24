Aftab used multiple weapons to chop Shraddha's body, 5 recovered but saw missing

The saw, which was also used by Aftab, to mutilate Shraddha's body is still missing. News agency ANI quoted its sources in Delhi Police saying that the accused (Aftab) has told them that he had used multiple weapons to dismember her body.

"In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation," Delhi Police sources said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The murder occurred on 18 May.

Polygraph test on Aftab

Meanwhile, the second session of the polygraph test on Poonawala was underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

"Polygraph test was incomplete today after Aftab complained of fever. Police will bring him back to FSL tomorrow. The rest of the polygraph test will continue again," said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) PRO Sanjeev K Gupta.

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old accused was down with fever and cold.

Aftab Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend

Aftab Poonawala used to give Shraddha Walker cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, one of her friends claimed on Thursday.

After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News. "In 2021, Shradda shared with one of her close woman friends that Aftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this," he said.