Aftab used Chinese knife to dismember Shraddha's body, threw severed head in Mehrauli forest

The accused has also revealed that Shraddha's mobile was thrown in the waters of Mumbai coast and it has not been recovered yet.

New Delhi, Dec 03: In yet another chilling revelation, Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has reportedly confessed during the narco analysis test that he dismembered her body into pieces using a Chinese weapon. He has confessed during the test that he chopped off her body using a Chinese knife (cleaver) to cut Shraddha's body and threw the weapon in the bushes near his office in Gurugram, sources close to a news channel said. He has also informed the cops that he dumped her severed head in Mehrauli forest. Another report claims that he cut her hands first.

Aftab Poonwala has reportedly also confessed that he threw Shraddha's severed body in Mehruali forest and threw her mobile in the waters of Mumbai coast.

On the other hand, the narco and polygraph tests have revealed more or less the same responses from the accused. "From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources added.

The accused had earlier claimed that he cut her body into 35 pieces. He then brought a new refrigerator to store it and then dumped the body piece by piece for the next 18 days in the jungle, usually after 2 am to avoid garnering the unwanted attention from the people.

Blood stains in Aftab Amin Poonawala's kitchen have been found and blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is. About 10-13 bones have been recovered from a forest in the Chhattarpur area and have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether it belonged to Shraddha or not. DNA sample of her father Vikas Walker has been taken so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Security Outside Jail

Tihar jail administration has increased the security outside Aaftab Amin Poonawala's barrack in Tihar Jail following the attack outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi, according to a report in ANI.

He is kept in Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 inside the Tihar Jail after a Delhi Court sentenced him to 13 days of judicial custody. Jail Authority further informed that in view of the danger to Aftab inside the jail, "special vigil is being kept around his cell".

Background

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

An FIR was registered against the attackers under Sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Prashant Vihar Police Station in connection with the case.