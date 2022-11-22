'Aftab said he only dated Hindus as...': Himanta Biswa demands strict law against 'Love Jihad'

"Aaftab kind of promised the Shraddha that he would marry her and took her to Delhi. But then what happened? He chopped his body into 35 pieces. When Shraddha's body was in the freezer, he brought another woman to date," Himanta Sarma said while addressing a rally.

"Then somebody from the police asked him -- why do you bring only Hindu women. To this, Aaftab said Hindus are emotional. Now see, this is not the story of one Aaftab. There are many such Aaftab-Shraddha in the country and the country needs a strong law against 'love-jihad'," he added.

There is growing demand to probe the gory and horrific murder of Shraddha Walker as a case of Love Jihad. Shraddha's father too suspected a 'love jihad' angle behind the killing of his daughter by her partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

"I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much," ANI qutoed Vikas Walker as saying.

Shraddha Walker case

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha reportedly met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he allegedly lost temper and strangled her.