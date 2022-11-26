Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, narco analysis test on November 28

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, ANI reported.

The accused allegedly strangled and then chopped to pieces the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year.

Aftab may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here. He reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.

A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test have been completed, including the pre, main and post stages of the procedure, as reported by news gency PTI. "Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly.

Aftab can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody," he said.

A series of questions related to the case such as the sequences of events that led to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, reason for their strained relationship, place where he dumped the body parts, type of weapon used, were among some of the questions asked in the test, reported PTI.

Poonawala had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours. However, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as the 28-year-old accused was down with fever and cold. Aftab had undergone the first session of the polygraph test on Tuesday.

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped off her body into 17-18 peices which he kept in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.