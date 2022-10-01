AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland extended for 6 months from today

Besides, It has been extended to nine districts of Nagaland for a period of six months, according to the notification.

The AFSPA act is enforced in most of the northeast because of the law and order situation. It gives special rights to Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas' to search, arrest, and also to open fire if necessary for the maintenance of law and order.

The ministry has also declared the nine districts and 16 police stations in four other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for the period of six months.

Nine districts in Nagaland including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto have been marked as 'disturbed', according to the notification.