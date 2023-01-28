Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Non-veg food banned 10 km around venue from Jan 30 to Feb 20

The Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, is set to take place from February 13-17. It will be held at the Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station, which has hosted it since 1996.

Bengaluru,Jan 28: The Bengaluru civic body on Friday ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants from January 30 till February 20, in view of the Aero India Show. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its public notice said that there will be prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The BBMP said, "It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20".

Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and the rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, it said.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps.

This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign -- for the airshow. According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.

Ticket prices: Tickets and registration for the event can be done online on the official website. While business tickets will be priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals, it will cost USD 150 for foreign nationals. These ticket prices have been kept the same as the last edition.

The passes for both the exhibition and air display viewing area (ADVA) are available for Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and USD 50 for foreign nationals.