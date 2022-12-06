Advisory group formed to bring synergy in bamboo value chain

The restructured National Bamboo Mission was launched during 2018-19 to mainly focuses on the development of complete value chain of bamboo sector to link growers with consumers

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had approved the formation of an Advisory Group for streamlining the development of the Bamboo sector. The Advisory group encompasses the representation of various stakeholders such as the academicians, researchers, innovators, progressive entrepreneurs, designers, farmer leaders, marketing specialists and policy makers. The inter-ministerial and public-private consultation is envisaged to dovetail the bamboo initiatives of the ministries and departments and to help revamp the developmental architecture of the sector by incorporating synergy between all the sections related to the bamboo value chain.

The restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) was launched during 2018-19 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. NBM mainly focuses on the development of complete value chain of bamboo sector to link growers with consumers starting from planting material, plantation, creation of facilities for collection, aggregation, processing, marketing, micro, small & medium enterprises, skilled manpower and brand building initiative in a cluster approach mode. Over the years of the interventions through policy, facilitations and awareness creations, the bamboo industry is witnessing a phase change by the opening of multiple avenues of the resource utilization.