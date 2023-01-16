Adil Khan finally confirms his wedding with Rakhi Sawant Fatima, shares pics from nikaah ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Adil shared a beautiful picture with Rakhi from their 'nikah' ceremony and penned a beautiful note. He revealed that he had to deal with a few things before finally making his marriage with Rakhi official.

Mumbai, Jan 16: Ending all the speculations and controversies around Bollywood's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant's marriage, her long-time boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani finally accepted her as his wife.

Adil's post reads, "So here's an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi) ."

The couple had got hitched as per Islamic rituals and a picture of their 'Nikah Nama' (wedding certificate) has gone viral on various social media platforms.

When their marriage certificate got leaked online, Rakhi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

As per the certificate, Rakhi and Adil's private nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has now changed her name to 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima'. However, Adil who initially denied the reports, later accepted that he was married to Rakhi Sawant.

In an interaction with ETimes, Adil told, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time."

Earlier, while talking to Telly Talk India, Rakhi Sawant broke into tears as she said that she had trusted Adil Khan who asked her not to inform the media about their marriage for at least a year as it will be difficult for him to find a suitable groom for his sister. Sawant further said that she changed her name to Fatima, accepted Islam, loved him, and did 'halal' instead of 'haram'. "Many people do 'haraam' but I did 'halal. Where am I wrong?" she said.

Hitting back at the rumours of converting to Islam, Rakhi Sawant said, "Jab maine qabool kiya hai, toh mujhe hi harz nhi hai. Humara Hindustan hai ye, koi Taliban thodi na hai. Yaha sab kuch allowed hai."