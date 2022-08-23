New Delhi, Aug 23: In a major develoment, Gautam Adani's group announced it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.
Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV; Netizens flood Twitter with memes!
An Adani Group firm first acquired a company that in the past was linked to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The particular company had loaned Rs 250 crore to NDTV in 2008-09 and the Adani group firm now exercised the option to convert that debt into a 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel company.
Subsequently, it has launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake, the group said in a statement.
