Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV; Netizens flood Twitter with memes!

An Adani Group firm first acquired a company that in the past was linked to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The particular company had loaned Rs 250 crore to NDTV in 2008-09 and the Adani group firm now exercised the option to convert that debt into a 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel company.

Subsequently, it has launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake, the group said in a statement.

Soon after the news broke out on the internet, Narendra Damodardas TV (NDTV) started trending at the top on Twitter.

Over the past few hours, social media has been flooded with memes surrounding the NDTV acquisition by Adani.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets which show a glimpse of how Twitterati flooded the internet with memes amidst NDTV takeover by Adani.